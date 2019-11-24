Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two of the Boston Celtics’ top players may be on the injury report, but the team still has plenty of talent to work with in the interim.

Enter Tremont Waters.

The Celtics have recalled Waters from the Maine Red Claws ahead of Monday’s contest at TD Garden against the San Francisco Kings. Waters practiced with the team Sunday afternoon, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

We have recalled Tremont Waters from the @maineredclaws #FlywireTeamTransactions — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 24, 2019

Tremont Waters practiced with the #Celtics today, a precursor to him most likely being called up from the @maineredclaws to provide added depth following Kemba Walker's neck strain injury. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 24, 2019

The Celtics are in need of some extra depth with both Kemba Walker (neck sprain) and Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) on the sideline due to injury. And considering Waters’ recent success in Maine, he’s a fitting candidate for the job.

Tip-off between the Celtics and the Kings is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images