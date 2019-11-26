Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maine Red Claws are off to an impressive 5-1 start, and they likely wouldn’t be there without the play of Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-5 center posted another noteworthy effort Monday night, but this time he managed to etch himself into the Red Claws’ record books.

Maine fell to the Memphis Hustle for its first loss of the season, but Fall scored 16 points to go along with 18 rebounds, 14 of the offensive variety. That total is the franchise record for offensive boards in a single game, per the team.

Tacko Fall (16 points, 18 rebounds) set a franchise record with 14 offensive rebounds tonight #CrustaceanNation — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019

Through six games, Fall is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 69.6 percent shooting. He’s one of 11 G League players currently averaging a double-double.

