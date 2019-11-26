Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruins fans finally will get their first look at Jack Studnicka on Tuesday night.

The 2017 second-round draft pick will make his NHL debut for Boston when it takes on its rival Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Studnicka was recalled Monday after the team announced Patrice Bergeron would be out for at least the next two games.

And the 20-year-old will have a big role when the puck drops.

Studnicka is projected to center the B’s second line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle as his wings.

“I’m excited,” Studnicka said, per the team. “It’s obviously a rivalry that has gone on for some years now and looking forward to the game.”

"I’m excited. It’s obviously a rivalry that has gone on for some years now and looking forward to the game." 🎥@JStudnicka23 discusses his mindset ahead of his first game in the NHL: pic.twitter.com/cDeHcYaYS0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2019

In 21 games with Providence, Studnicka tallied nine goals with as many assists.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NHLBruins