Another London game is on the horizon as two teams go to battle early in the morning here in the United States.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play host in their second home at Wembley Stadium as they take on the division rival Houston Texans. The Jaguars have played well despite being without their starting quarterback Nick Foles since right before halftime in Week 1 of the season.

Gardner Minshew has made a claim to be the starter going forward, most recently picking up a win last week against the New York Jets, 29-15. The win moved them to 4-4 on the season and kept them in the playoff hunt.

On the other side of the gridiron is the Texans, who currently sit at 5-3 and are coming off a hard-fought win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 8.

Deshaun Watson will try and continue his MVP-caliber season this Sunday as they hope to send the Jags back to Jacksonville under .500.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs Jaguars online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 3 , at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports