This time, Tom Brady’s injury is nothing to laugh about.

The New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite an elbow injury that reportedly prevented him from finishing practice Friday. Despite all signs pointing toward an injury that actually is significant, many have dismissed the ailment as yet another example of Brady and Bill Belichick playing cute with the injury report.

However, this one appears to be different.

Brady opened up about the injury during an interview Monday night with Jim Gray. And while the 42-year-old doesn’t seem overly concerned with his banged-up elbow, he nevertheless is treating it with more care than your average boo-boo.

“I like to believe that over the years I’ve gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself,” Brady said, as transcribed by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “I know when I need a little time, whether it’s a day or a practice, rather than be stubborn and push through things like I probably used to. I think sometimes it’s smart to try to get ahead of injuries.

“I spent a lot of time with (personal trainer Alex Guerrero) getting extra treatment and did so after the game last night, did so today. I’ll be feeling good this week and be ready to go. I’ll be excited to take on our toughest challenge of the year in going to Houston and trying to win a game on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ ”

It remains to be seen whether Brady’s injured help will limit him in practice this week. The future Hall of Famer hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he tore his ACL.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images