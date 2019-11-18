The New England Patriots’ passing offense struggled for much of the day Sunday but finally broke through in the third quarter.

The Patriots scored the eventual game-winning touchdown when Phillip Dorsett hauled in a 15-yard catch in the middle of the end zone. The surprising thing, of course, is that TD pass came from wide receiver Julian Edelman — and not quarterback Tom Brady.

Despite Brady’s obvious problems with the way the offense is playing right now, he was delighted to see his good buddy make the right read and a great throw.

“It was a pretty great throw if you ask me,” Brady said Monday morning on WEEI. “They kind of bit up on the fake and the safety came out of the middle field, and it was really great Jules recognized that and just made a great throw. That was pretty cool, but I was kind of going ‘Where is he throwing?’ and Phillip was open in the middle of the end zone. Phil made a great catch and Jules made a great throw.”

Now we sit back and wait for this whole thing to continue on Instagram.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images