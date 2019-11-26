Boston Bruins fans can help promote the causes of volunteerism and community engagement in the coming days.

The Bruins Foundation will hold 50/50 raffles at TD Garden on Friday afternoon during Boston’s matchup with the New York Rangers, Sunday night during the Bruins’ game against the Montreal Canadiens and next Tuesday night during the contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Half of the proceeds from Friday’s 50/50 raffle will benefit the Martin Richard Foundation, which the family of the youngest fatality in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing started in his honor. The Martin Richard Foundation looks “to advance sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness and peace” by providing “opportunities for young people to learn, grow and lead through volunteerism and community engagement,” according to its website. The raffle winner will claim the other half of the proceeds.

Funds raised during Sunday’s 50/50 raffle will carry over to Tuesday, when a winner will claim half of the combined jackpot, with the other half benefiting the foundation.

Enter each of the three 50/50 raffles online at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the 3rd period of each game, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images