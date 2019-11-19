Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Devin McCourty played a leading role in the New England Patriots’ defense returning to form.

The Patriots free safety hyped up his colleagues Sunday prior to the team’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Films mic’d up and filmed McCourty as he implored other members of the defensive backfield to “dominate” the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Hey, fellas, this is the real one,” McCourty exclaimed. “It’s just us today. For real, no one likes us, but we came with one mission. It’s been two weeks since we had that feeling. That feeling inside. Knowing we went and we dominated.

“Last time we were here, we didn’t dominate. Today, that’s what it’s about. One mission, fellas, one goal. Let’s dominate today, fellas. Dominate on three!”

Th

McCourty’s stirring speech seemed to have done the trick, as the Patriots defense shined in the 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

The result and performance prompted FOX Sports’ Nick Wright to crown the Patriots defense as “the best unit in football” Monday. That’s just another way of saying they usually “dominate.”

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images