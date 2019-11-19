Over the years, Gillette Stadium hasn’t been a friendly place to visiting teams in January.

But is that changing? One former NFL wideout believes so.

For a team that’s 9-1, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots certainly are not void of flaws (just ask the Baltimore Ravens). But even in past years, Patriots teams that underwhelm for stretches in the regular season typically find another level and have things together in the postseason.

However, during Tuesday’s airing of “First Things First” on FS1, Greg Jennings explained that teams aren’t afraid to play the Patriots anymore, even in Foxboro.

“You’ve got to think about just the history of the New England and what goes before them, what precedes them? Their reputation has always preceded them,” Jennings said. “And teams are just not afraid to play the New England Patriots. They’re just not. And there’s always been this little angst with teams going into Foxboro in January because of who? Tom Brady, and what he provides in the playoffs. Now I get it, he’s a different player typically in the playoffs, and you don’t have to be so great, but you just can’t mistakes, and he typically does not do that. But when I look at these teams and what they’ve always been afraid of or leery of is Tom Brady beating them. And I just don’t see that being the case, No. 1 because his ability has started to decline, and then you already don’t have the personnel that’s going to elevate and supplement what he’s now lacking, which they did last year in Sony Michel?”

Jennings might have a point, but that hasn’t stopped the Patriots from having postseason success at Gillette or elsewhere lately, so however New England is counteracting that lack of fear from the opposition, it’s working.

