While Rob Gronkowski’s football career is over (at least for now), it appears his cheerleading career is just getting started.

The former New England Patriots tight end spent his Tuesday night as an honorary member of the Laker Girls, taking part in a routine during a break in the action of the Purple and Gold’s eventual win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The five-time Pro Bowl selection wasn’t the only one making a celebrity cameo, though, as he was joined by tennis superstar Venus Williams and “The Late Late Show” host, James Corden.

Check it out:

We have to hand it to Gronk, he looked pretty nimble out there. Perhaps he learned a thing or two from his girlfriend, ex-Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.

It’s safe to assume Gronkowski will be cutting loose all weekend long in early February during his Super Bowl LIV beach party, which proved to be his latest “big announcement,” much to the chagrin of Patriots fans.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images