Mohamed Sanu was held without a touchdown in his Patriots debut in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, but that changed Sunday night.

In the second quarter of New England’s primetime game against the Ravens, Sanu got his team on the board after Baltimore scored 17 unanswered points.

Cyrus Jones muffed a punt (sound familiar?) for the Ravens, which led to the Patriots taking over in the red zone. Tom Brady then hit Mohamed Sanu with a four-yard pass for the touchdown. The PAT made it 17-7.

Take a look:

The TD not only marked the first TD for Sanu as a member of the Patriots, but he became the 74th receiver that Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images