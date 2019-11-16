Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been nearly six years since he last did it, but Tom Brady is more than capable blasting punts.

The New England Patriots quarterback has punted three times in his career: once in 2003, again in 2012 and finally in 2013. The Patriots on Friday shared a throwback video featuring Brady’s unheralded kicking prowess.

Take a look:

A 🐐of all trades. Flashback to @TomBrady's 3 career punts. pic.twitter.com/BlqPUa3nPN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 15, 2019

Yeah, we probably never will see one of those again.

Brady and the Patriots are set to come off their bye week and face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. New England is looking to rebound after an ugly Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images