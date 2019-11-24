Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots defense surely was plenty fired up for their Week 12 tilt with the Dallas Cowboys, but Devin McCourty likely took the unit’s energy to the next level.

As he does before every game, McCourty fired up the defense with a lively speech. For his latest message, the veteran safety made sure the magnitude of New England’s latest opportunity wasn’t lost on his teammates.

“Look each other in the eye,” McCourty said. “Look your brothers in the eye, fellas. Each day we come to work together. We’re blessed. We’re thankful for each other, for this opportunity to play together. Sunday football against America’s Team. America’s Team, fellas. Let’s dominate today.”

The Patriots might need a dominant effort from their defense against the Cowboys. New England’s offense will be bereft of pass-catchers with Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett and Ryan Izzo all sidelined.

