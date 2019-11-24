Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug’s first night back with the Bruins sure was electric, with the defenseman potting the game-winner in Boston’s thrilling overtime victory Saturday night over the Minnesota Wild.

Krug’s celebration was just as memorable, although some aren’t quite sure where it originated.

The Bruins’ Twitter account shared in the confusion, reposting his epic celebration with the caption, “We have no idea what this is. But we love it.”

So, Krug responded with a GIF of the move as performed by Will Ferrell (also known as Frank “The Tank” Ricard) in the 2003 comedy “Old School.”

Check it out:

You learn something new every day.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images