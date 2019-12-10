Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

11:40 a.m.: The Angels seem pretty hellbent on spending even more money this winter.

#LAAngels are another team that’s expressed interest in Anthony Rendon. So there’s Dodger-Angel battle on 2 fronts: Rendon and Cole (obvs other teams involved as well) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019

9:05 a.m.: The Twins simply didn’t have enough starting pitching in 2019. It seems like they’re leaving no stone unturned in their search to address that deficiency this winter.

#MNTwins are pursuing 3 starters: Ryu, Keuchel and Bumgarner — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019

9 a.m.: The Nationals, who likely will have a hole to fill at third base when Anthony Rendon leaves, have inquired with the Cubs about Kris Bryant, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday morning.

It’s likely Rendon and fellow free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson would need to make their decisions before any trade goes down, but it’s a noteworthy development regardless.

8:30 a.m. ET: One starting pitcher domino fell Monday at the MLB winter meetings; could a second, even bigger domino fall Tuesday?

The Washington Nationals reportedly came to terms with All-Star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on Monday, agreeing on a record-setting deal worth $245 million over seven years. Now, we’ll all wait and see what fellow free-agent ace Gerrit Cole decides to do. According to reports, Cole intends to have an agreement in place before the end of the winter meetings which continue Tuesday in San Diego.

Another name that might start popping up more in the coming days is free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon. The All-Star infielder figures to have a massive payday coming his way after a sensational postseason performance in which he led the Nats to a World Series title. Rendon, a Texas native, has been tied to the Rangers, but the Dodgers are also said to have interest.

Once again, we’ll be following all the latest news and rumors right here with our winter meetings live blog, so be sure to check back throughout the day for all the happenings.

