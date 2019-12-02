Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Rodgers had some big shoes to fill when he took over for legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre in 2008.

So the 12-season veteran knows just what young Daniel Jones is facing after replacing Eli Manning on the New York Giants.

The Packers beat the Giants 31-13 in a snowy game Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, handing New York its eighth straight loss and dropping it to a measly 2-10 record. Rodgers completed 21 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards and a whopping four touchdowns, while Jones went 20-for-37 for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

After the game, Rodgers shared some simple advice with the 22-year-old rookie.

“Hang in there, brother — long career, right?,” Rodgers said, via the Giants. “Learn from these days, and the good ones too.”

Check it out:

Brilliant.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images