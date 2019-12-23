The top two teams in the East clash Monday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins and Capitals will look to head into the Christmas break on a high note, as Boston hopes to end its three-game losing streak while Washington searches for its third straight win.
Boston will be without Zdeno Chara after the defenseman underwent surgery on his jaw to replace the pins he had inserted in the offseason after suffering a broken jaw in the Stanley Cup Final. Bruce Cassidy announced after Monday’s practice John Moore will slot into the captain’s spot alongside Charlie McAvoy.
As for the forward lines, Joakim Nordstrom returns after being a healthy scratch Saturday. He’ll play on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. Chris Wagner will not suit up and Tuukka Rask will get the start between the pipes.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-9)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (26-6-5)
Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana-Evgeny Kuznetsov-T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin-Lars Eller-Richard Panik
Brendan Leipsic-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway
Michal Kempny-John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov-Nick Jensen
Jonas Siegenthaler-Radko Gudas
Brayden Holtby
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images