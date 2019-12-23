Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The top two teams in the East clash Monday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins and Capitals will look to head into the Christmas break on a high note, as Boston hopes to end its three-game losing streak while Washington searches for its third straight win.

Boston will be without Zdeno Chara after the defenseman underwent surgery on his jaw to replace the pins he had inserted in the offseason after suffering a broken jaw in the Stanley Cup Final. Bruce Cassidy announced after Monday’s practice John Moore will slot into the captain’s spot alongside Charlie McAvoy.

As for the forward lines, Joakim Nordstrom returns after being a healthy scratch Saturday. He’ll play on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork. Chris Wagner will not suit up and Tuukka Rask will get the start between the pipes.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (26-6-5)

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Evgeny Kuznetsov-T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin-Lars Eller-Richard Panik

Brendan Leipsic-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway

Michal Kempny-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov-Nick Jensen

Jonas Siegenthaler-Radko Gudas

Brayden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images