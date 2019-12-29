The Boston Bruins will go for their third straight win Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.
The Bruins defeated the Sabres 3-0 Friday night in Buffalo, and the Sabres lost one of their best players in the process.
Jeff Skinner is out for the next three-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in Friday’s game, the team announced Saturday. The Sabres adjusted their lines during Saturday’s practice but did not take the ice before Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, the Bruins will make a few adjustments of their own.
Sean Kuraly will take over as fourth-line center for Par Lindholm. Anders Bjork will switch to Charlie Coyle’s left side on the third line while Brett Richie, who was a healthy scratch Friday, takes over on the right.
Charlie McAvoy will miss his second straight game, so Boston’s defensive pairings likely will remain the same as they were two nights ago. Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark are expected to start for the Bruins and Sabres, respectively.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (23-7-9)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Brett Ritchie
Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton
John Moore-Steven Kampfer
Tuukka Rask
BUFFALO SABRES (17-15-7)
Victor Olofsson-Jack Eichel- Okposo
Marcus Johansson-Johan Larsson-Sam Reinhart
Zemgus Girgensons- Lazar -Evan Rodrigues
Conor Sheary-Rasmus Asplund-Jimmy Vesey
Jake McCabe-Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin-Colin Miller
Brandin Montour-Henri Jokiharju
Linus Ullmark
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images