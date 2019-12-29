Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will go for their third straight win Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

The Bruins defeated the Sabres 3-0 Friday night in Buffalo, and the Sabres lost one of their best players in the process.

Jeff Skinner is out for the next three-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in Friday’s game, the team announced Saturday. The Sabres adjusted their lines during Saturday’s practice but did not take the ice before Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will make a few adjustments of their own.

Sean Kuraly will take over as fourth-line center for Par Lindholm. Anders Bjork will switch to Charlie Coyle’s left side on the third line while Brett Richie, who was a healthy scratch Friday, takes over on the right.

Charlie McAvoy will miss his second straight game, so Boston’s defensive pairings likely will remain the same as they were two nights ago. Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark are expected to start for the Bruins and Sabres, respectively.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (23-7-9)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

John Moore-Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (17-15-7)

Victor Olofsson-Jack Eichel- Okposo

Marcus Johansson-Johan Larsson-Sam Reinhart

Zemgus Girgensons- Lazar -Evan Rodrigues

Conor Sheary-Rasmus Asplund-Jimmy Vesey

Jake McCabe-Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin-Colin Miller

Brandin Montour-Henri Jokiharju

Linus Ullmark

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images