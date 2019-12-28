It shouldn’t be surprising that the Sooners are getting annihilated in a College Football Playoff game.

Oklahoma has delivered listless performances on the big stage before, and such was the case in the first half of Saturday’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Thanks to seven (!!) passing touchdowns from Joe Burrow, four of which went to Justin Jefferson, the Sooners went into the break down 49-14 to LSU.

As typically is the case in such instances, OU was flamed on Twitter for the trainwreck.

Things obviously could get better for the fourth-ranked Sooners in the second half, but that wold be a pretty big ask at this point.

