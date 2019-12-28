It shouldn’t be surprising that the Sooners are getting annihilated in a College Football Playoff game.
Oklahoma has delivered listless performances on the big stage before, and such was the case in the first half of Saturday’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Thanks to seven (!!) passing touchdowns from Joe Burrow, four of which went to Justin Jefferson, the Sooners went into the break down 49-14 to LSU.
As typically is the case in such instances, OU was flamed on Twitter for the trainwreck.
This is an embarrassing performance by Oklahoma. Sooners are completely clueless on defense.
— Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 28, 2019
Fortunately for the Oklahoma Sooners, there is a motivational speaker close by Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium who can explain to them at halftime why this isn’t over. pic.twitter.com/iHmNfl2TCA
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 28, 2019
BREAKING: Live look-in at the Sooners since tying the game at 7. #CFBPlayoff
— OddsUSA (@OddsUSA) December 28, 2019
#Sooners fans after Joe Burrow threw his 4th TD pass in 18 minutes of play… pic.twitter.com/PjJC9a2Lec
— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) December 28, 2019
I guess far more amazing than LSU 21, OU 7 in the first quarter is that the OKlahoma Sooners keep making it to the national semifinals WITH SUCH EMBARRASSINGLY SORRY DEFENSES.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 28, 2019
49-14 the new 28-3?
Couple adjustments here and there?
— Chris Long AKA Decaf Metcalf (@JOEL9ONE) December 28, 2019
You get the point.
Things obviously could get better for the fourth-ranked Sooners in the second half, but that wold be a pretty big ask at this point.
