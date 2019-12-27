Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will be without one of their core players when they return from the holiday break.

The Bruins announced Friday that defenseman Torey Krug has been placed on injured reserve with an upper body injury. Krug, who leads all Boston defensemen this season with five goals and 21 assists for 26 points, suffered the injury in Monday’s 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

The injury seemingly occurred on this big hit from Washington winger Tom Wilson, who also drew the ire of the Bruins later in the game by spearing David Pastrnak in the groin and ultimately mixing it up with Boston’s leading goal scorer.

big Tom coming thru pic.twitter.com/9B95xXjWyK — Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2019

The B’s recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from Providence on an emergency basis in a corresponding roster move Friday. Kampfer has skated in four games with Boston this season.

The Bruins return to action Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. They’ll then return home to TD Garden on Sunday for another matchup with the Sabres.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images