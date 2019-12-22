Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but one player seems to finally be on the mend.

Marcus Smart, who’s been sidelined with an eye infection that spread to both eyes, may soon be able to rejoin his team on the court.

Speaking before Sunday’s tilt between the C’s and Charlotte Hornets, Brad Stevens provided the most positive update on Smart yet. The head coach noted the feisty guard is “feeling better” and was able to get a work out in at Boston’s practice facility — something he hasn’t done in a “long time.”

Stevens also noted Smart “should be back in the lineup soon.”

Smart certainly will provide a boost to the C’s, especially with his intense defense.

And while we don’t just how “soon” really is, it’s encouraging to hear after there was no timetable for Smart’s return just a few days ago.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images