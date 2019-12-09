Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — He’s back, ladies and gentlemen.

The Celtics officially made Gordon Hayward available ahead of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, according to head coach Brad Stevens. The 29-year-old missed the past month after fracturing his hand against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 9.

Hayward will play with no set minute restriction, per Stevens, and will be monitored throughout the game. He participated in the team’s shootaround Monday morning with the intention of playing against the Cleveland.

In other news, Marcus Smart (eye infection) has been ruled out of Monday’s game after re-appearing on the injury report earlier in the day. Robert Williams (sore left hip) and Romeo Langford (ankle) have been ruled out, as well.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

