The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for reinforcements in their bullpen, and they’ve reportedly targeted one particular right-hander.

Former Minnesota Twins reliever Sergio Romo is drawing interest from the Red Sox, among other teams, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Oakland A’s, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Twins also are in the mix, per Heyman.

Sergio Romo is drawing significant interest: a’s, twins, marlins, phillies, Red Sox, perhaps even giants, where Romo won rings and closed out 2012 Workd Series. Deal likely will come at meetings. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2019

Romo has played for five different teams over his 12 MLB seasons, with his most recent affiliation coming in the form of a 29-game stint with Minnesota. The righty spent nine years in San Francisco before pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins.

The 36-year-old went 2-1 with a 3.43 record in 65 games between Minnesota and Miami last season.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images