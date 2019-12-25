Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Star power will be aplenty at Staples Center on Christmas Day.

It will be a battle of Los Angeles when the Clippers and Lakers square off in the marquee matchup of Wednesday’s NBA slate. The Lakers currently own the top spot in the Western Conference at 24-6, while the Clippers’ 22-10 record positions them in fourth.

Kawhi Leonard’s game-high 30 points powered the Clips over the Purple and Gold in both team’s season opener Oct. 22. They’ll look to improve their head-to-head record against their interstate rival Wednesday, and they’ll have Paul George available this time around.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Lakers online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

