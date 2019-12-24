Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it only was a matter of time.

Ever since Danica Patrick launched her “Pretty Intense” podcast in August, fans have been waiting for her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to join the program. Well, their wishes were granted Tuesday morning.

Patrick announced the latest episode, along with a clip from Rodgers’ appearance, in a typically verbose Instagram post.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s a lot.

Say what you want about Rodgers and his “belief” in his Packers teammates, but the results speak for themselves. Green Bay clinched the NFC North with its win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images