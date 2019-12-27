FOXBORO, Mass. — Marshall Newhouse might wind up back in the New England Patriots’ starting offensive line this weekend much to some fans’ chagrin.

Newhouse has been unfairly castigated for his performance this season by some Patriots supporters. The veteran offensive lineman was signed off the street by the Patriots on Sept. 11 and started at right tackle four days later. After Isaiah Wynn suffered an injury in Week 2, Newhouse slid over to left tackle and started eight games. The Patriots went 8-1 in games started by Newhouse. They also won Saturday against the Buffalo Bills when Newhouse was thrust into action at right tackle after Marcus Cannon suffered an ankle injury.

Cannon has been limited in practice this week, and if he can’t play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, it will almost certainly be Newhouse taking over that starting right tackle role yet again.

“He’s just a very bright guy and a guy who’s played a lot of football in this league,” Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Friday. “As a result of those two things, it’s not as hard for him as it would be for a younger guy. We’ve been pleased with the guy. He does everything we ask him to do.”

Scarnecchia was asked if Newhouse looks more comfortable playing right tackle rather than on quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside.

“To me, he looks comfortable on either side, honestly,” Scarnecchia said. “I think he’s capable of playing on either side.”

Newhouse has split his time pretty evenly throughout his career between left and right tackle. He’s also played some guard.

Newhouse has not been perfect this season. He’s let up six sacks, eight QB hits and 18 hurries this season, per Pro Football Focus. But he’s also been placed in a difficult situation, and the Patriots have continued to win as he’s been put in prominent roles. Newhouse let up just two hurries in 46 snaps Saturday against the Bills.

