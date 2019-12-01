Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Deebo Samuel likes Lamar Jackson’s celebrations so much, he decided to steal it from him.

In a battle between some of the NFL’s best, it was the San Francisco 49ers that struck first Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Samuel on a 33-yard pass to put San Fran up 7-0 in the first quarter. After making the grab, Samuel mocked/replicated/imitated Jackson’s touchdown celebration.

Take a look.

Deebo took a page out of Lamar's celebration book 😅 @19problemz pic.twitter.com/kiqGn3DMc6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

While creative, there’s plenty of time left for Jackson to answer.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images