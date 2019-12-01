Deebo Samuel likes Lamar Jackson’s celebrations so much, he decided to steal it from him.
In a battle between some of the NFL’s best, it was the San Francisco 49ers that struck first Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Samuel on a 33-yard pass to put San Fran up 7-0 in the first quarter. After making the grab, Samuel mocked/replicated/imitated Jackson’s touchdown celebration.
Take a look.
Deebo took a page out of Lamar's celebration book 😅 @19problemz pic.twitter.com/kiqGn3DMc6
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019
While creative, there’s plenty of time left for Jackson to answer.
