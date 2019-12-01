Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 13 will boast some pivotal games, including one that probably wasn’t expected would hold so much weight when the schedule was released.

First place is on the line Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) host the Oakland Raiders (6-5) at Arrowhead Stadium. Many likely believed the Chiefs would be atop the AFC West for most of the season. But Oakland, coming off a 4-12 season, is right on the heels of Kansas City.

Here’s how to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

