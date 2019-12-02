Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deshaun Watson is going to remember this day for a while.

The Texans quarterback led Houston to a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Texans remain one step ahead of the 7-5 Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South, while the Patriots slip to 10-2.

But this is an especially big win for Watson, who was 0-2 against Brady heading into Sunday’s contest. So earning win No. 8 of the season against the 42-year-old veteran is a big deal for someone like Watson, especially considering how much the 24-year-old idolizes him.

“You know, that’s my role model, a guy that’s been doing it forever,” Watson said, per the team. “(He’s been playing for) over 20 years, I’m only alive for 20 years, so it’s pretty awesome to finally get one and to just see the love and respect we have for each other and it was big. So, it was awesome.”

So, did Brady have any parting advice for the young QB?

“He just, you know, congratulated me and said, ‘Keep going, stay healthy,'” Watson said. “You know, we’ve been in touch. We’re going to talk this offseason. And definitely, you know, a resource that you know he’s going to give an opportunity to check in and learn from him. I’m definitely going to take it.”

Can you blame him?

