Deshaun Watson doesn’t just throw touchdowns — he can receive them, too.

The Texans quarterback recorded his first-ever touchdown catch in the NFL in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots, catching a tricky flip pass from receiver DeAndre Hopkins before diving into the end zone.

Check out how it all played out in real-time:

Watson said the team practiced the play for the last three or four weeks and was just looking for the “perfect” opportunity to utilize it.

That opportunity just happened to come against the Patriots

“I seen the look, and I wanted to check out of it but I was like, ‘Nah, we goin’ to make this work,'” Watson said after the game, as seen on NBC’s postgame coverage. “And I knew (Hopkins) was going to make a play, and he a play and he threw it up, and I caught it and then got a touchdown.”

.@deshaunwatson shares what it means to him to defeat a top NFL team, and elaborates on his first career TD catch! pic.twitter.com/ODCaEcJCVB — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 2, 2019

The Texans move to 8-4 with the win.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images