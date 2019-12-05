For whatever reason, the Bengals elected not to trade A.J. Green by this season’s deadline.

Now, Cincinnati is in danger of losing Green for nothing.

Green, who’s been sidelined all season due to an ankle injury, is set to hit the open market in the offseason. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection arguably will be the best available pass-catching option come March, and even with his injury history, Green still should command quite a bit of interest in free agency.

But who presents the best fit for the 31-year-old? ESPN believes it’s a team that’s been plagued by a lack of receiving production throughout the 2019 season: the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Even understanding that many of Philly’s struggles this year at wide receiver have been about injury, it’s still a major need,” NFL Insider Field Yates writes. “Green — himself out this season because of an ankle injury — is such a terrific talent and the type of player who would help rectify this offense’s problems in a hurry.”

The Eagles aren’t the only team in need of an offensive boost. The Patriots’ passing attack largely has been anemic over the course of the campaign, and New England reportedly was interested in a Green trade leading up to the deadline in hope of alleviating the issue. The Patriots ultimately opted for a Mohamed Sanu deal, but who knows, maybe they’ll revisit the idea of bringing in Green this offseason.

If that’s the case, they better be prepared to open up their wallet.

