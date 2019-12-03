Patriots fans may be feeling deflated after New England suffered its second loss of the season Sunday night, but Brett Favre appears to have plenty of positive energy to go around.

Despite a lackluster performance from Tom Brady and Co. zgainst the Houston Texans, Favre isn’t giving up on the Patriots just yet. After all, New England is 10-2 — tied for the best record in the NFL.

So, Favre put things into perspective Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Tom Brady, if we’ve discovered anything this year, is that he’s human,” he said. “His numbers really are quite good, maybe not to the standard that we’ve come to know with him. We can’t discount the fact that the Patriots are tied for the best record in football, but they lost. OK? Even if they are hitting on all cylinders, that would have been a tough environment to play in. They’re usually road warriors, but it’s gonna happen. You’re going to lose. You’re going to have phases throughout a season within a career where you’re frustrated. And that’s what we’re seeing with Tom. He’s always been a guy that wears his emotions on his sleeve. Most of the time, we don’t see that in a frustration like we did last night. …

“Because he’s been so good and so consistent for so long, and I don’t think he is any different today and last night and last week than he was last year or the year before,” Favre added. “I think it’s more the pieces around him.”

So don’t count Brady and the Pats out just yet, Favre warns.

“I think what we saw on the sidelines, (Brady) almost threw his helmet it seemed, he’s yelling and screaming, but those guys respect him. There’s no doubt. I respect him. I think the guy is a tremendous player and leader. And I think he will find a way to bring it out of those guys. I think that they’re playing as hard as they can for him, but they got to understand what he’s asking for. Not so much what the play is, but what he’s asking for. What he’s thinking about in that two- or three-second span by the time he gets the ball and releases it. You draw up plays, you coach them, but then sometimes you react and your instincts take over and that’s what he’s trying to pull out of them.”

HOF Quarterback @BrettFavre discussed the struggles of the #Patriots offense this season… "He [Tom Brady] has always been a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve." 👇MUST LISTEN👇 pic.twitter.com/qn8ZLXmNlT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 2, 2019

Don’t lose the faith just yet, Patriots fans.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images