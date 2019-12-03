Looks like it’s out with the old and in with the new (well, sort of) in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars are benching Nick Foles after pulling the quarterback from Jacksonville’s 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Foles was booed off the field in Tampa after turning the ball over in each of the Jaguars’ first three drives and completing just 7-of-14 pass attempts for a measly 93 yards.
Rookie Gardner Minshew will be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, per head coach Doug Marrone.
“Obviously it was a tough deal,” Marrone said Monday afternoon on a conference call, per ESPN. “Nick coming back from injury and us not being able to do a good enough job around him, really. So we feel with Gardner’s mobility and elusiveness, it can give us a better chance of winning with the way we’re playing right now because we’re all not doing a good enough job.”
Minshew is 4-4 this season, recording 14 touchdowns and completing 61.1 percent of his passes while giving up five interceptions.
Foles, on the other hand, struggled to gain his footing after returning from a collarbone injury in Week 11. He has yet to win a single game this season, losing all four games he played in 2019.
Hopefully, for the Jags’ sake, this switch pays off in the long run.
