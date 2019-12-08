Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t be surprised if you see Gordon Hayward on the court Monday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics forward won’t rule out a return for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward, who has been out since Nov. 9 with a fractured hand, originally was expected to miss around six weeks, with a return by Christmas considered optimistic.

“Tomorrow is a possibility,” Hayward said after Sunday’s practice, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “See how you feel when you wake up, go through shootaround. We’ll see how it goes.”

Hayward confirmed he’s taken multiple hits to the hand during practice, but doesn’t seem overly concerned.

“I have, it’s definitely something I’m still guarding,” Hayward said. “I think it’s gonna be like that for a little while — just natural. Part of that is getting out and playing and just getting over it mentally.”

The 16-5 Celtics will tip off with the 5-17 Cavs at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images