Another Patriots victory means another Julian Edelman post-win Instagram.
The New England wide receiver has made it a habit to take to his social media accounts after wins (and losses, too) to celebrate with a movie-themed post. We’ve seen Tom Brady as “Superman,” Bill Belichick as “Buffalo Bill,” and even a “Top Gun”-inspired post, to name a few.
Sunday was no different after the Patriots clinched a playoff berth for the 11th straight season with a 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Edelman posted a “Life Of Pi” picture and photoshopped himself onto it with the words “Life Of Pats,” coupled with the final score.
“Just keep improving. Great win today fellas. #TeamW 💯,” he captioned the picture.
Check it out:
New England looks to improve to 12-3 on Saturday when it welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium for what’s sure to be a battle between the top two AFC East teams.
Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images