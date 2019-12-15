Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CINCINNATI — The New England Patriots didn’t do too much to quell concerns about their offense, but they did break a two-game losing streak Sunday.

The Patriots trounced the now 1-13 Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 at Paul Brown Stadium. It was another defensive dominated performance by New England to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Here’s who helped the Patriots most in their Week 15 win:

WR N’KEAL HARRY

Harry was one of a few glimmers of promise in the Patriots’ offense, which mightly struggled in the first half. The 2019 first-round pick caught two passes for 15 yards with a touchdown and carried the ball twice for 22 yards. He also was flagged for offensive pass interference.

Brady finds Harry in the back of the end zone. @NkealHarry15 | @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/U3Nen3o9EV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 15, 2019

The rookie saw a much bigger role Sunday after receiving just two snaps in the Patriots’ Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said last week that the Patriots had to figure out ways to get the ball in Harry’s hands. That’s exactly what the Patriots did this week.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed just 15-of-29 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns.

RB JAMES WHITE

White certainly didn’t have crazy production, but he did lead the Patriots with 49 yards on three catches with a touchdown and carried the ball three times for 13 yards.

Follow the blockers.@SweetFeet_White finds the end zone. pic.twitter.com/KnTO3U1Kr1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 15, 2019

RB REX BURKHEAD

Burkhead solidly put the game away with a 33-yard touchdown run. He carried the ball six times for 53 yards and caught two passes for 6 yards.

The Patriots carried the ball 30 times for 177 yards before kneel-downs. Sony Michel had 19 carries for 89 yards.

CB STEPHON GILMORE

Gilmore hauled in as many interceptions as he allowed passes Sunday. He intercepted two passes, including a pick-six, while letting up two catches for 24 yards. Gilmore also had two pass breakups. He was targeted six times.

CB JC JACKSON

Jackson also picked off Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton twice. He let up three catches on six targets for 27 yards with two interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks really need to learn not to target Jackson deep. Both of his interceptions came on deep ball. Jackson has proven to be dominant when covering deep passes throughout his two-year NFL career since going undrafted out of Maryland in 2018.

Going deep and picked off by J.C Jackson! pic.twitter.com/HbGbx6jM33 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 15, 2019

STs JUSTIN BETHEL AND MATTHEW SLATER

Slater forced a muffed punt when he made contact with Bengals returner Alex Erickson. Bethel flew down the field to recover the loose ball.

Bethel also made a spectacular play on a kickoff, limiting Bengals returner Darius Phillips to a 15-yard return out to the Patriots’ 12-yard line.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images