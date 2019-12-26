Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman offered some words of wisdom to the Patriots as the NFL playoffs near.

Isaiah Wynn evidently took those words a bit too literally.

Edelman provided one of the plays of the game for the Patriots in their division-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. After Rex Burkhead powered through for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Edelman corralled a Tom Brady pass to successfully complete a 2-point conversion and put New England up seven. One of the first players to celebrate Edelman was Wynn, who not only bear-hugged the veteran wide receiver but also lifted him off the ground.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP on Thursday shared a snapshot of the moment via Instagram, and he couldn’t help but poke fun at Wynn with the caption.

It’s safe to say Wynn has provided a lift upon returning from injured reserve, both figuratively and literally.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images