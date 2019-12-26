Julian Edelman offered some words of wisdom to the Patriots as the NFL playoffs near.
Isaiah Wynn evidently took those words a bit too literally.
Edelman provided one of the plays of the game for the Patriots in their division-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. After Rex Burkhead powered through for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Edelman corralled a Tom Brady pass to successfully complete a 2-point conversion and put New England up seven. One of the first players to celebrate Edelman was Wynn, who not only bear-hugged the veteran wide receiver but also lifted him off the ground.
The Super Bowl LIII MVP on Thursday shared a snapshot of the moment via Instagram, and he couldn’t help but poke fun at Wynn with the caption.
It’s safe to say Wynn has provided a lift upon returning from injured reserve, both figuratively and literally.
