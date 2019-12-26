The Navy football team traveled to its upcoming bowl game in style thanks to the New England Patriots.
The Midshipmen, who will face Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve, shouted out the Patriots via Twitter on Thursday for sending them to Memphis in New England’s team airplane.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a special bond with the Naval Academy, where his father, Steve, spent many years as a coach, and team owner Robert Kraft evidently wanted to share his appreciation for the program, as well.
Awww yeah! pic.twitter.com/mvfiyXaUyU
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2019
Navy, which ranks No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll, currently is listed as a three-point favorite for next Tuesday’s matchup with Kansas State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The Patriots, meanwhile, will close out their own regular-season schedule Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, after which they’ll enter the playoffs in quest of their seventh Super Bowl title.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images