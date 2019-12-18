Three players were selected Tuesday to represent the New England Patriots at this year’s Pro Bowl. But one player, in particular, doesn’t seem too happy that just three of his teammates were named.

Kyle Van Noy, who is not one to hold back, took to Twitter after it was announced Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Slater and Dont’a Hightower were the lucky selections. Of course that trio more than deserved the nod, but Van Noy’s tweet probably was the reaction of most Patriots fans after finding out a plethora of players were robbed of the recognition.

Check it out:

It’s definitely a warranted reaction given the fact Van Noy, Julian Edelman, Jamie Collins and Devin McCourty were not selected.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images