Steph Curry was trending on Twitter on Friday morning. But it had nothing to do with an update on his broken hand.

The Golden State Warriors guard allegedly had nude pictures of him leaked and made their rounds across social media. The original post since has been deleted, but that didn’t stop the pictures from being out there. The pictures did not include Curry’s face, so there were some questions as to whether it really was him.

And apparent, it is not.

Curry’s agent told The Daily Mail’s Alex Raskin the pictures leaked are “absolutely not” of the guard.

The supposed nude pic of Stephen Curry is 'absolutely' not him, his agent has told me. #GSW @Warriors — Alex Raskin (@RaskinDailyMail) December 20, 2019

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since October after undergoing surgery to repair his broken hand. Curry originally was given a three month recovery period, but given the state of the 5-24 Warriors, the team likely will play it safe in bringing him back to the court.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images