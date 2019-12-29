Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC must be determined not to be the latest wolf-bite victim.

Liverpool will host Wolves on Sunday in a Premier League Round 20 game between the first- and seventh-placed teams in the standings. The Reds are coming off a resounding win over Leicester City, and Wolves are full of confidence after downing Manchester City in their last game.

Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 35 Premier League games and has won 26 of its last 27, including 17 of 18 this season. That form, plus recent history against Wolves (the Reds have won seven and drawn two of their last 10 meetings), suggests the club’s march toward Premier League glory will continue unabated.

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

