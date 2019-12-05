Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barack and Michelle Obama apparently have made Wyc Grousbeck an even richer man.

The Boston Celtics co-owner sold his Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., estate to the former United States president and his wife, MV Times’ George Brennan reported Wednesday. The Dukes County Registry of Deeds confirmed Turkeyland Cove Nominee Trust paid $11.75 million for the 29-acre property, which includes a 15-room mansion that has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and one half-bath, according to the real estate listing.

“There are two guest wings, and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private sun deck, and spectacular water views,” the online listing says per Brennan. “Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water.”

Grousbeck paid $3.1 million for the estate in 1998, according to Edgartown, Mass., and Duke County records. He listed the property on the market for $14.8 million.

Although the attorney who represented Turkeyland Cove Nominee Trust wouldn’t reveal whether the Obamas were the buyers of Grousbeck’s property, most on the island are confident the former first family soon will go from frequent visitors to official residents.

