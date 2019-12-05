Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday night surely must have been a thrill for Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who’s been vocal about his admiration for Tom Brady, rose to the occasion in primetime, throwing for three touchdowns and receiving another in the Houston Texans’ win over the New England Patriots. Watson and Brady met after the game, and while their brief conversation largely consisted of pleasantries, the Patriots quarterback closed the interaction with a competitive remark.

Here’s a transcript of the exchange, per a mic’d-up video of Patriots-Texans shared to NFL.com.”

Brady: Great job out there.

Watson: Appreciate it, man.

Brady: Great job.

Watson: Same to you, bro.

Brady: Good job.

Watson: Stay hungry, man.

Brady: You too. We’ll see you later.

A Patriots-Texans postseason meeting is entirely possible. Houston now has a little breathing room in the AFC South, while New England is fairly close to wrapping up yet another AFC East title. Seedings likely will be much different come January than they are now, but it doesn’t take a great stretch of the imagination to envision these teams squaring off in the divisional round.

Watson and Co. would be hard-pressed to come out victorious in this hypothetical matchup if it were to be played in Foxboro, however. The Texans own an 0-7 lifetime record at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images