Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After an interesting weekend, there wasn’t much shifting in the college hockey polls this week.

In this week’s new national poll, the top four squads all remained the same (Minnesota State, Cornell, North Dakota and Denver) after strong weekend showings.

UMass’ struggles, however, continued once again as they split a two-game series against Quinnipiac. The Minutemen were as high as No. 2 on the national polls, but after another sluggish showing have fallen all the way to No. 11 with a tough matchup with the University of Maine this upcoming weekend.

Boston College continued their recent hot streak with wins over Yale (6-2) and Harvard (4-2) to extend their winning streak to seven games and rise to No. 10. Harvard’s loss against the Eagles was their first of the season after beginning the young season 7-0.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with Boston University women’s head coach Brian Durocher ahead of the Terriers’ big matchup with BC and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at UNH, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Women’s Hockey East: No. 8 BC at No. 9 BU, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday

Women’s Hockey East: No. 9 BU at No. 8 BC, 1:30 p.m. (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Maine at No. 11 UMass, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.