Is “Beast Mode” about to be engaged once again in Seattle?

The Seahawks and Marshawn Lynch will meet in Seattle on Monday to discuss the possibility of a reunion, according to NFL Media.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Lynch has been a free agent for the entire 2019 season after appearing in just six games with the Oakland Raiders a year ago. The 33-year-old has played in more than seven games just once since the start of the 2015 season.

He’s obviously well-known in Seattle, where he was one of the best running backs in the NFL over a four-year span between 2011 and 2014. Lynch averaged more than 1,300 rushing yards per season in that stretch, twice leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

The Seahawks, who were shocked at home Sunday by the Arizona Cardinals, are all kinds of banged up entering the final week of the regular season. Already without Rashaad Penny, who tore his ACL earlier this season, Seattle lost No. 1 back Chris Carson to a season-ending hip injury Sunday. The Seahawks also saw running back C.J. Prosise go down to a season-ending arm injury, so to say they are shorthanded in the backfield would be an understatement.

Whether Lynch can turn back the clock remains to be seen, but it at least seems worth a try given the dire situation in the Seahawks’ running back room. A pivotal matchup for the NFC West looms Sunday in San Francisco, with the playoffs beginning the week after.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images