The New England Patriots listed eight players on their final injury report of Kansas City Chiefs week.

Patriots center Ted Karras (ankle) and Byron Cowart (head) did not practice this week and were ruled out for Sunday’s game. Veteran backup James Ferentz is expected to start at center for the first time in his career in Karras’ absence.

The 30-year-old Ferentz made his first career start at any position earlier this season when he filled in for right guard Shaq Mason in a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable, including cornerback Jason McCourty, who missed the last two games with a groin injury:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

Quarterback Tom Brady was removed from the injury report Friday after being limited with elbow and toe ailments earlier in the week.

The Chiefs have ruled out running back Damien Williams (rib) and cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring). They also placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve this week.

The Williamses have a combined 124 carries for 450 yards and six touchdowns this season, plus another 38 catches for 323 yards and two scores. Damien Williams scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) against the Patriots in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Expect former Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy to handle the lion’s share of carries for Kansas City, which also re-signed veteran back Spencer Ware on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images