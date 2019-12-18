FOXBORO, Mass. — A starting defender was added to the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday.
Linebacker Jamie Collins was limited in practice with a shoulder injury.
Here’s Wednesday’s full practice participation and injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder
Quarterback Tom Brady has avoided the injury report after being limited with a right elbow injury in recent weeks.
The Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at home Saturday at 4 p.m. It’s looking unlikely Jones will suit up after injuring his groin Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has yet to practice this week.
