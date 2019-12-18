Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — A starting defender was added to the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was limited in practice with a shoulder injury.

Here’s Wednesday’s full practice participation and injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder

Quarterback Tom Brady has avoided the injury report after being limited with a right elbow injury in recent weeks.

The Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at home Saturday at 4 p.m. It’s looking unlikely Jones will suit up after injuring his groin Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has yet to practice this week.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images