Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you like college basketball, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

UMass and Maine get things started Friday night, with Dartmouth and Bryant continuing the action Saturday afternoon. The weekend wraps up Sunday with a pair of games, as Holy Cross’s men’s basketball team hosts Sacred Heart before UNH visits Holy Cross in a women’s college basketball matchup.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. ET — Men’s college basketball: Maine at UMass (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 21

12 p.m. ET — Men’s college basketball: Bryant at Dartmouth (NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. ET — Men’s college basketball: Sacred Heart at Holy Cross (NESN)

2 p.m. ET — Women’s college basketball: UNH at Holy Cross (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN