Did Philip Rivers just play the last game of his NFL career?

Not if he has anything to do about it.

Some have speculated this could be the 38-year-old’s last season in the league, or at least with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers ended the 2019 season with a dismal 5-11 record, capping it off with a 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

2019 marked the final year of Rivers’ four-year contract with the Chargers. But he is determined to take the field again come 2020.

“I plan to play football. Where that’s going to be will get sorted out over the next three months,” Rivers told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I’m very thankful for the 16 years and if there’s another, I’ll be thankful for that one.”

And at this point, stats aren’t what he’s worried about.

“I know the people that know, know. And that’s that I still can play at a high level,” Rivers said. “Have I made plenty mistakes this year that hurt us in some games? Yes. Were we in some games we could have overcome them? Absolutely. You see it all over the league… The stats won’t tell the whole story today. That’s why, at this point in my career, I couldn’t care less about them.”

Will NFL fans see Rivers in new colors next season? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images