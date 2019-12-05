Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was downgraded to limited on Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report.

Brady appeared on Wednesday’s report with elbow and toe injuries but was a full participant in practice. That was not the case Thursday, as he was one of eight players limited in the team’s second-to-last practice of Kansas City Chiefs week.

Among those eight was third-string quarterback Cody Kessler, who became the 11th Patriots player to come down with an illness in the last two weeks.

Center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) are unlikely to play Sunday against Kansas City after missing practice the last two days. James Ferentz is expected to start at center if Karras is sidelined.

Here is Thursday’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Byron Cowart, Head

OL Ted Karras, Knee LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Toe / Right Elbow

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

QB Cody Kessler, Illness

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images