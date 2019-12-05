Tom Brady was downgraded to limited on Thursday’s New England Patriots injury report.
Brady appeared on Wednesday’s report with elbow and toe injuries but was a full participant in practice. That was not the case Thursday, as he was one of eight players limited in the team’s second-to-last practice of Kansas City Chiefs week.
Among those eight was third-string quarterback Cody Kessler, who became the 11th Patriots player to come down with an illness in the last two weeks.
Center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) are unlikely to play Sunday against Kansas City after missing practice the last two days. James Ferentz is expected to start at center if Karras is sidelined.
Here is Thursday’s full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Byron Cowart, Head
OL Ted Karras, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Toe / Right Elbow
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Heel
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
QB Cody Kessler, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
